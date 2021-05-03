INVESTING
Premarket Movers Monday - GameStop, Dell, Moderna, Tesla

Stocks moving in premarket trading Monday include Estee Lauder, Dell, Moderna, GameStop, Berkshire Hathaway and Tesla.
Stock futures rose Monday ahead of manufacturing data that could offer fresh insights into the pace of the global economic recovery.

Dow Jones Futures Power Higher as Buffett Touts 'Resurrected' U.S. Economy

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Tesla TSLA | Down 0.78%

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report slipped early Monday amid reports of a delay in launching production at its gigafactory in Berlin and tougher scrutiny from regulators in China.

2. Dell DELL | Up 1.3%

Shares of Dell Technologies  (DELL) - Get Report were rising in premarket trading Monday after the company announced it agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private-equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at $4 billion.

3. Berkshire Hathaway BRK | Up 1.14%

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway  (BRK.B) - Get Report rose early Monday after the company’s annual meeting over the weekend. 

Berkshire Hathaway, which has been run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett for 56 years, reported better-than-expected first-quarter operating earnings of $7.02 billion vs. $5.87 billion a year earlier.

Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger inadvertently revealed that Vice Chairman Greg Abel would succeed Chairman and CEO Buffett when the billionaire investor retires.

4. Estee Lauder EL | Down 4%

Shares of Estee Lauder  (EL) - Get Report fell in premarket trading Monday after the cosmetics maker posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings but noted that demand for make-up remains soft in the closing months of the global pandemic.

5. Moderna MRNA | Up 3.19%

Shares of Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report advanced early Monday after the drugmaker struck a deal to provide 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries through a United Nations-backed program.

6. GameStop GME | Up 1.64%

Shares of GameStop  (GME) - Get Report rose in premarket trading after the video game retailer said Monday that it has effectively eliminated its long-term debt.

