Premarket Movers Monday - GameStop, Dell, Moderna, Tesla

1. Tesla TSLA | Down 0.78%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report slipped early Monday amid reports of a delay in launching production at its gigafactory in Berlin and tougher scrutiny from regulators in China.

2. Dell DELL | Up 1.3%

Shares of Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Report were rising in premarket trading Monday after the company announced it agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private-equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at $4 billion.

3. Berkshire Hathaway BRK | Up 1.14%

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) - Get Report rose early Monday after the company’s annual meeting over the weekend.

Berkshire Hathaway, which has been run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett for 56 years, reported better-than-expected first-quarter operating earnings of $7.02 billion vs. $5.87 billion a year earlier.

Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger inadvertently revealed that Vice Chairman Greg Abel would succeed Chairman and CEO Buffett when the billionaire investor retires.

4. Estee Lauder EL | Down 4%

Shares of Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report fell in premarket trading Monday after the cosmetics maker posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings but noted that demand for make-up remains soft in the closing months of the global pandemic.

5. Moderna MRNA | Up 3.19%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report advanced early Monday after the drugmaker struck a deal to provide 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries through a United Nations-backed program.

6. GameStop GME | Up 1.64%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report rose in premarket trading after the video game retailer said Monday that it has effectively eliminated its long-term debt.