TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Estee Lauder Rises on Earnings Beat, Issues Lukewarm Guidance

Estee Lauder's second-quarter guidance comes in below Wall Street's expectations.
Author:
Publish date:

Estee Lauder  (EL) - Get Report posted a decline in fiscal first-quarter earnings Monday as the coronavirus pandemic pulled down revenue, but the cosmetics giant still beat Wall Street's expectations.

Shares of the New York-based company were up 5.8% to $232.40 in premarket trading.

Estee Lauder reported net earnings of $523 million, or $1.42 a share, down from $595 million, or $1.61, a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.44 a share, beating analysts' calls for 90 cents a share.

Sales totaled $3.56 billion, down 9% from a year ago but ahead of forecasts of $3.46 billion.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Estee Lauder said it expected adjusted earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.60 a share, which falls short of Wall Street's target of $1.73. 

The company attributed the first-quarter sales decline to the temporary closing of stores and lower foot traffic in open stores due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was partially offset by online sales. 

Skin care sales rose 10% to $2.04 billion, beating targets of $2.04 billion, while makeup sales fell 32% to $978 million and missed the forecast of $1.24 billion.

Fragrance sales fell 12% to $406 million and missed expectations of $408.3 million. Hair care sales were flat at $136 million and exceeded expectations of $124.7 million.

In the Americas, the company said, roughly 20% of the stores were closed at the beginning of July, and by the end of September nearly all retail stores had re-opened.

Online sales comprised more than 35% of total sales in the Americas, with strong double-digit growth.

"The Covid-19-related closures of offices, retail stores and other businesses and the significant decline in social gatherings have also influenced consumer preferences and practices," the company said. "Demand for skin care and hair care products has been more resilient than the demand for makeup and overall fragrance."

The company ended the quarter with $4.27 billion in cash and cash equivalents after repaying $750 million of its $1.50 billion revolving credit facility in August and returning $174 million cash to stockholders through its dividend.

Separately, Estee Lauder said it had increased its quarterly dividend  10% to 53 cents a share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Finds Ways to Boost On-Board Spending
INVESTING

Norwegian Cruise Suspends Trips Through December

Why Coupa Shares Should Continue to Outperform
INVESTING

Coupa to Buy Supply Chain Software Firm Llamasoft for $1.5B

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Dow Trades 400 Points Higher on Eve of Election Day

AMC Networks Stock Slide
INVESTING

AMC Networks Shares Up as Revenue Beats Estimate

Camping World Lead
INVESTING

Camping World Shares Drive Up After Earnings Beat Estimates

Nio Falls After Goldman Downgrades the Electric Vehicle Maker
INVESTING

NIO Jumps as October Electric Car Deliveries in China Double

Wingstop Restaurant Lead
INVESTING

Wingstop Reports 70% Rise in Third-Quarter Earnings

Chinese Mall Landlords Offer Rent-free Periods To Merchants As Footfall Decreases Amid Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak
INVESTING

CBL, Shopping Mall Operator, Files for Bankruptcy Protection