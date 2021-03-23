ErisX Exchange Drops Bid to Trade NFL Futures Contracts

ErisX withdrew a plan to trade NFL futures contracts. A media report said the CFTC was poised to reject the proposal because it didn’t serve the public interest.

ErisX, a cryptocurrency exchange that hoped to host trading of futures contracts on National Football League games, has withdrawn its proposal.

Both the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and ErisX announced the withdrawal.

A knowledgeable source told Dow Jones that the CFTC was poised to reject the proposal because it didn’t serve the public interest.

Congress banned financial-market securities tied to gambling in 2010, and the CFTC thought the NFL futures could promote gambling, the source said.

ErisX argued that the the contracts would represent hedging tools for legal sportsbooks, similar to other financial derivatives, Bloomberg reports.

But ErisX didn’t show the ability of its futures to help gambling firms hedge commercial risks, the Dow Jones source said.

ErisX Chief Executive Thomas Chippas told the news service that the exchange planned to resubmit its proposal after talking to businesses that might use the contracts.

