Equity and Futures Trading Opportunities in the New Year

CME Group (CME) - Get Report and TheStreet have partnered to give traders an advantage over the market in this special webinar.

The market saw big gains in January that set the course for great 2019. These were a result of a large dip in December of 2018. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a hawkish tone in 2018, after announcing the central bank could lift interest rates three times in 2019. Those three rate hikes became three rate cuts in 2019, creating big gains.

This has been a resilient market as a result of these cuts. Powell made sure he got ahead of the China-U.S. trade war and made sure he kept the U.S. dollar in check.

During the webinar, Bauer shares a bullish bet for traders in 2020 that help traders with an optimistic view of the S&P 500 in the upcoming year.

We also hear from Kilburg, who has an optimistic view of this market but wants traders to have a contingency plan for their money. He makes a suggestion that you should take a look at FAANG stocks as a safe haven. The FAANG stocks are Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Alphabet/Google (GOOGL) - Get Report. If you have a lot of FAANG exposure, you should protect your money with Jeff's risk-mitigation game plan.

bulls make money, bears make money, but pigs get slaughtered. A good investor always makes a plan to protect your investments.

