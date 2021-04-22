5 Top Gainers for Thursday: Equifax, Teradata, Nikola, Qualtrics

Equifax, Teradata, Nikola, Pool Corp. and Qualtrics are five top gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were mixed Thursday as U.S. jobless claims fell to a pandemic low but concerns over a resurgence in coronavirus cases limited market gains.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. Equifax | Increase 17.7%

Equifax (EFX) - Get Report surged after the credit-reporting company beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations and raised its full-year guidance.

Equifax reported its highest quarterly revenue ever and its fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

2. Teradata | Increase 28.8%

Shares of Teradata (TDC) - Get Report leaped after the data-analytics company said it expected first-quarter profit to exceed its guidance.

The company said in a statement that it performed strongly across all revenue categories during the first quarter.

3. Nikola | Increase 18.1%

Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report soared after the electric-vehicle maker and TravelCenters of America (TA) - Get Report said they would install hydrogen refueling stations for heavy-duty trucks at two sites in California.

The sites are expected to be up and running by the first quarter of 2023.

4. Pool Corp. | Increase 8%

Pool Corp. (POOL) - Get Report was jumping after the swimming pool and leisure products company beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations.

Pool reported record net sales of $1.06 billion, up 57% from a year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic "home-centric trends" have driven demand for residential pool products.

5. Qualtrics International | Increase 24.36%

Qualtrics International (XM) - Get Report surged after the customer-survey software company, which went public Jan. 28, announced strong earnings.

TheStreet founder Jim Cramer spoke with Zig Serafin, CEO, and Ryan Smith, founder and executive chairman, of Qualtrics on Wednesday's edition of "Mad Money."