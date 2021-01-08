TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Equifax Rises on $640 Million Acquisition of Kount

Equifax expects to expand its global footprint in digital identity and fraud protection solutions through the acquisition.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Equifax  (EFX) - Get Report rose Friday afternoon after the company announced that it is  purchasing artificial intelligence data fraud prevention firm Kount for $640 million. 

The acquisition is expected to expand Equifax's worldwide footprint in digital identity and fraud prevention solutions. 

"As digital migration accelerates, managing authentication and online fraud while optimizing the consumer's experience has become one of our customers' top challenges," said CEO Mark Begor. "The acquisition of Kount will expand Equifax's differentiated data assets to bring global businesses the information and solutions they need to establish identity trust online."

Equifax shares were rising 2.67% to $186.13 in trading on Friday after the announcement. 

The Kount Identity Trust Global Network uses AI to link trust and fraud data signals from 32 billion digital interactions, 17 billion unique devices and five billion annual transactions across 200 countries. 

The company has a client base of 9,000 brands worldwide who use the company to protect against digital fraud in e-commerce channels. 

Kount will now be able to offer its product with an expansive set of Equifax data, analytics and products, while also leveraging Equifax's global reach. 

"We are enabling businesses across industries to establish strong digital identity trust behind every interaction while facilitating new forms of online engagement with current and prospective customers," said Equifax President Sid Singh. 

"Together, Equifax and Kount will leverage a powerful set of differentiated data assets and advanced analytics to deliver a high performance, integrated view of both digitally-native transactions and signals and traditional offline identity fraud risk indicators while maintaining privacy and security at the highest levels," Singh added.

Roku Drops After Holders to Sell Shares as Part of Dataxu Acquisition
INVESTING

How to Trade Roku as Shares Stream to All-Time Highs

Chinese Regulators Remove TripAdvisor, 104 Other Apps From Online Stores For 'illegal' Content
INVESTING

TripAdvisor Climbs Following Bullish Deutsche Bank Note

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Stocks Mostly Higher as Wall Street Assesses Stimulus Expectations

A screen showing the listing of JD.com outside the trading hall of Hong Kong sock exchange, on June 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
INVESTING

JD.com, Coca-Cola: Analysts Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Has More Downside Ahead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Micron Stock

cramer-today-th-010821
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer: Approach Markets Cautiously As Single-Day COVID Deaths Cross 4,000

Elon Musk Tesla
INVESTING

Tesla Market Value Tops Facebook, Passes $800 Billion; Elon Musk Called World's Richest Man

Cutting the Cord? Jim Cramer Looks at Roku
INVESTING

Roku Price Target Set at Wall Street High by Rosenblatt