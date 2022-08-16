Skip to main content
What's Going on With Tornado Cash?
Epcot Brings Back Several Fan Favorite Events

Disney visitors have a lot in store for them at Epcot this fall.

From its International Food & Wine Festival to its tours of every culture from Morocco to Japan, Epcot is an incredibly fun park to visit if you're planning to take the family on a vacation to Walt Disney World  (DIS) .

Speaking of the International Food & Wine Festival, it made its return this year after two years off due to covid, featuring food selections from Africa, Asia, Europe, and Polynesia, to name a few.

Epcot's Eat to the Beat event also returns this year. Running at the same time as the International Wine & Food Festival (July-November), it welcomes longtime performers such as Boyz II Men, Hanson, Air Supply, Hoobastank, and Los Amigos Invisibles, among others.

If all of that is enough to get you thinking about planning a visit, no one could blame you. But Disney has just announced that three Epcot tours are also making a comeback this fall, so whether you've been missing them or simply wanting to experience them for the first time, starting Oct. 2 you'll have your chance.

What Tours Are Returning To Epcot?

Disney has announced the return of three tours: Behind The Seeds, Seas Adventure: DiveQuest, and Seas Adventure: Dolphins in Depth. 

If you're a nature lover, the Behind The Seeds tour is a must-see for you. The tour takes you through The Land Pavillion and walks you through a fish farm and four greenhouses to get a closer look at everything from the way plants and flowers grow and how to make them thrive to getting up close and personal with several different types of sea life, including fish and shrimp. 

Behind The Seeds is open to all ages from preschool on up and is $35 per ticket, and theme park reservations are required in order to attend.

Speaking of fish and shrimp, if you or your family are into everything about underwater life, DiveQuest is basically a little trip to heaven. Both parents and kids from age 9 and up can take a scuba diving adventure into a 5.7 million gallon saltwater tank to see both marine life and coral. 

This tour lasts two hours and the dive itself lasts 40 minutes, and tickets will set you back $219 per person. Proof of scuba certification is required in order to go on this tour.

If you haven't gotten around to getting your scuba certification yet, don't be sad, as there's another option in store for you -- and it involves dolphins! The third tour, Dolphins in Depth, is held at The Seas With Nemo & Friends Pavilion and allows you to visit with dolphins in waist-deep water for 30 minutes, so there's no need to put on your scuba gear. You'll also get to talk to the experts who care for the dolphins and work with them on a daily basis and learn all about their behavior.

This tour is open to anyone over age 9 and costs $199 per person. It is worth noting that pregnant guests are not allowed to take this tour for safety reasons, because really, having your future child poked by a bottlenose dolphin is probably not the best idea.

