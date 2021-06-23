Entera Bio Soars on Phase 2 Progress With Osteoporosis Treatment

Entera Bio says its drug candidate is positioned to be the first oral bone building agent for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Entera Bio (ENTX) - Get Report soared Wednesday after the biotech said the final six-month bone mineral density results from the completed Phase 2 clinical trial of its osteoporosis treatment met their primary and key secondary endpoints.

Shares of the Jerusalem company at last check were 59% higher at $7.15. In September the shares touched a 52-week low of $1. Their 52-week high was $10.16 in mid-March.

Entera Bio said EB613 is positioned to be the first oral bone building agent for the treatment of osteoporosis.

The Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 was a six-month double-blind placebo-controlled study of 161 postmenopausal women with osteoporosis or with low bone mineral density.

The most important BMD endpoint — change in lumbar spine bone mineral density after six months — was met, Entera Bio said.

Currently, the company said, less than 5% of osteoporosis patients on any form of therapy are treated with an injectable anabolic agent, which is widely accepted as the most effective form of treatment

B613 was generally well tolerated throughout the six months of treatment. No adverse events that were severe in intensity occurred in any treatment group. Nor did any serious drug-related adverse events occur.

Chief Executive Spiros Jamas said in a statement that “we are looking forward to an end of Phase 2 meeting with" the Food and Drug Administration.

The results "will support advancing discussions with potential strategic partners," he said.