EnPro Acquires Semiconductor Parts Maker NxEdge for $850 Million

Industrial technology company EnPro Industries (NPO) - Get EnPro Industries, Inc. Report on Friday agreed to acquire semiconductor parts and services provider NxEdge from Thrive Capital for $850 million in an all-cash transaction.

NxEdge, an advanced manufacturing, cleaning, coating and refurbishment business that serves semiconductor manufacturers, will become a part of EnPro's advanced surface technologies segment.

The sale is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to limited closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Shares on EnPro on Friday closed 8.7% higher at $100.23.

“This combination with NxEdge is an important step forward in our portfolio reshaping strategy as we continue our transformation toward unique industrial technology products and services in high-margin, high-growth markets,” EnPro interim CEO Eric Vaillancourt said in a statement.

“We have followed the significant progress achieved at NxEdge in recent years while evaluating acquisition opportunities against a rigorous set of criteria, looking for businesses with high cash flow and low capital intensity, as well as high aftermarket exposure, that operate in growing markets driven by secular tailwinds. In NxEdge, we have found a business that checks all of these boxes,” Vaillancourt said.

EnPro estimates that NxEdge will generate about $190 million in revenue and adjusted Ebitda of $70 million for 2021. The Charlotte, N.C., company believes the acquisition will be immediately accretive to total sales growth, adjusted Ebitda margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

In 2022, the Charlotte, N.C., company expects NxEdge to contribute approximately $1.70 in adjusted EPS based on current interest rates, 30% above the mid-point of the company’s 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.35-$5.55.

EnPro on Friday reported its third-quarter revenue of $283.1 million beat analyst estimates by 5.81%, according to Zacks Equity Research. The company reported income of $29.1 million, or $1.40 a share on an adjusted basis, which beat Zacks estimate of $1.32 a share for the quarter ending Sept. 30.