Enlivex Gets Israeli Approval to Test COVID Treatment Allocetra

Enlivex receives approval from Israel’s Health Ministry for a clinical trial for its Allocetra COVID treatment.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) - Get Report shares jumped Monday after the Israeli company received approval from Israel’s Health Ministry for a clinical trial for its Allocetra COVID treatment.

The stock was rising 19% Monday to $12.06. It has skyrocketed 59% over the last month but remained 41% lower over the last six months.

“After reviewing previously reported Phase II trial data, the Israeli Ministry of Health has authorized the initiation of a proposed company-sponsored, multi-center, placebo-controlled, randomized, blinded, Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distressed syndrome,” the company said.

“The Phase IIb trial is expected to recruit up to 152 severe or critical COVID-19 patients in clinical centers in Israel and certain European countries, and is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of Allocetra when administered in addition to standard of care treatment.”

Data from previous Phase Ib and Phase II trials of Allocetra in COVID-19 patients in severe and critical condition “demonstrated that Allocetra was safe and well tolerated,” Enlivex said.

“Moreover, at the end of the 28-day follow-up period, a 0% (0/21) mortality rate was observed and 90.5% (19/21) of patients recovered from their respective severe/critical condition and were discharged from the hospital after an average of 5.6 days following Allocetra administration.”

As for the planned Phase IIb clinical trial, it “will have two primary endpoints: ventilation-free survival and recovery for each of the two sub-populations of patients in the study (severe and critical),” Enlivex said.

“In addition, the trial will assess several secondary endpoints, including evaluation of long-COVID-19 symptoms.”