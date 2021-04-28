TheStreet
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search

Enjoy, Operator of Mobile Tech Stores, to Go Public Via Marquee SPAC

Enjoy Technology, operator of what it calls mobile stores, plans to go public through a merger with blank-check company Marquee Raine.
Author:
Publish date:

Enjoy Technology, the operator of what the company calls mobile stores, plans to go public through a merger with blank-check company Marquee Raine MRAC, the companies said.

The Palo Alto, Calif., company says in a statement that through "e-commerce at home," it plans to "disrupt the physical retail model by bringing a personalized, convenient retail experience through the door and into the comfort of a customer's home.

"This at-home experience is powered by proprietary technology and data science tools, including real-time applications that manage inventory, routing and staffing, with the support of full-time, trained experts."

Looking to Buy a SPAC? Signs Jim Cramer Looks For

The company operates in more than 85 cities in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., delivering products for several wireless companies including AT&T  (T) - Get Report. It also offers Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report products in some cities.

Enjoy was founded by a former Apple executive, Ron Johnson. It will merge with Marquee, a special-purpose-acquisition company, or SPAC. 

The deal terms give Enjoy about $450 million in growth capital, with $80 million of that coming from private investors, Bloomberg said. The enterprise value of Enjoy would be $1.2 billion.

Grab SPAC, Hot Tech, Carnival, Coinbase – On TheStreet Wednesday

Enjoy said it is aiming for $1 billion in annual revenue by 2025. Its valuation in the Marquee Raine deal is almost five times its projected fiscal 2022 revenue of $245 million.

The company is projecting $110 million in revenue for fiscal 2021 and profitability by fiscal 2023, Johnson said.

Grab Going Public in Record $40 Billion SPAC Merger

“We have near-term, clear sight to profitability, and if I didn’t feel confident on our path to profitability, I wouldn’t go public now,” Johnson told Bloomberg News.

“We have great confidence in our ability to forecast the business today so that we can be a public company.”

The merger is expected to close in the third quarter. Enjoy expects to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ENJY.

Norwegian Cruise Line Lead
INVESTING

Norwegian Awaits Feedback on U.S. Cruise Plan; Will Restart Overseas

Starbucks Lead
INVESTING

Starbucks Eases After Revenue Lags, but Analysts Stay Bullish

Tesla Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Tesla Gets Boost From Bitcoin

Some Wall Street Analysts Predict Dow 20,000 by Christmas
MARKETS

Stocks Mixed as Wall Street Awaits the Fed, Biden and Apple Earnings

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on Bubbles, Small-Cap Comeback

2. Skyworks Solutions
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Skyworks Solutions

Spotify Lead
INVESTING

Spotify Shares Fall After It Trims 2021 User Forecast

Discovery and Scripps Restart Deal Talks
INVESTING

Discovery Drops as Discovery+ Growth Eats Into Profit