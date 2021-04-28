Enjoy, Operator of Mobile Tech Stores, to Go Public Via Marquee SPAC

Enjoy Technology, operator of what it calls mobile stores, plans to go public through a merger with blank-check company Marquee Raine.

The Palo Alto, Calif., company says in a statement that through "e-commerce at home," it plans to "disrupt the physical retail model by bringing a personalized, convenient retail experience through the door and into the comfort of a customer's home.

"This at-home experience is powered by proprietary technology and data science tools, including real-time applications that manage inventory, routing and staffing, with the support of full-time, trained experts."

The company operates in more than 85 cities in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., delivering products for several wireless companies including AT&T (T) - Get Report. It also offers Apple (AAPL) - Get Report products in some cities.

Enjoy was founded by a former Apple executive, Ron Johnson. It will merge with Marquee, a special-purpose-acquisition company, or SPAC.

The deal terms give Enjoy about $450 million in growth capital, with $80 million of that coming from private investors, Bloomberg said. The enterprise value of Enjoy would be $1.2 billion.

Enjoy said it is aiming for $1 billion in annual revenue by 2025. Its valuation in the Marquee Raine deal is almost five times its projected fiscal 2022 revenue of $245 million.

The company is projecting $110 million in revenue for fiscal 2021 and profitability by fiscal 2023, Johnson said.

“We have near-term, clear sight to profitability, and if I didn’t feel confident on our path to profitability, I wouldn’t go public now,” Johnson told Bloomberg News.

“We have great confidence in our ability to forecast the business today so that we can be a public company.”

The merger is expected to close in the third quarter. Enjoy expects to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ENJY.