Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Has the Market Been Nice Enough for a Santa Claus Rally? What This Analyst Says
Has the Market Been Nice Enough for a Santa Claus Rally? What This Analyst Says
Publish date:

Energy Transfer, Midstream Energy Stocks Touted at Wells Fargo

'We remain constructive" on midstreams/MLPs 'given a solid fundamental backdrop, continued capital discipline,' Wells Fargo says.
Author:

Wells Fargo analysts offered positive commentary on the midstream/master-limited-partnership/renewable energy infrastructure sector Friday.

Their bullishness stemmed from a midstream, utility and renewables symposium. 

They particularly cited the companies Energy Transfer  (ET) - Get Energy Transfer, L.P. Report, Oneok  (OKE) - Get ONEOK, Inc. Report, Magellan Midstream Partners  (MMP) - Get Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Report and Plains All American Pipeline  (PAA) - Get Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Report.

“The tone of the symposium was positive, even after the recent pullback in commodity prices, as management teams still view current prices as constructive,” wrote Wells analysts Michael Blum and Praneeth Satish.

Managers “are emphasizing capital discipline (higher hurdle rates for investment, modest capital spending, lack of appetite for M&A), balance sheet strength, cash return to investors, an openness to energy transition opportunities and continued ESG improvements.”

Midstream companies expect modest growth in production volumes for 2022, the analysts said. And the companies view the potential Build Back Better legislation from the Joe Biden administration "as relatively benign to the oil and gas sector.”

TheStreet Recommends

Wells Fargo’s take: “We remain constructive heading into 2022, given a solid fundamental backdrop, continued capital discipline, and a projected increase in cash return to shareholders.”

As for each of them:

ET: “[We] believe the partnership is likely to announce a capital-return plan on its next earnings call,” the analysts said.

OKE "is to consider dividend increases once its payout ratio on a traditional dividend/earnings-per-share calculation drops below 100%."

MMP is evaluating whether "to convert Longhorn into either a natural gas, natural gas liquids, or refined products service."

“PAA noted it's possible to separate Cactus into different lines and convert one line into a different service (e.g. natural gas),” the Wells Fargo analysts said.

Coronavirus: China Suspends Poultry Imports From Tyson Foods Plant After Workers Test Positive
INVESTING
TSN

Tyson Ups Automation to Ease Supply Chain Woes

AMC Entertainment Is the Real Attraction
INVESTING
AMC

AMC Diamond Hands Losing Their Grip After CEO Sells More Shares

Oracle emerged as the front runner in the contest to reach a deal with TikTok after Microsoft said its offer for the video app was rejected by ByteDance. Photo: AFP
INVESTING
ORCLAVGO

Why Oracle Stock Can Rally Another 10% Above Today’s Record High

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Lead
MORTGAGES
AURC

Better.com CEO Will Take 'Time Off Effective Immediately'

1
R

What Is Return on Equity? Definition, How to Calculate & FAQ

Sex And The City Lead
INVESTING
PTON

HBO's 'Sex and the City' Reboot Delivers More Bad PR for Peloton

AbbVie Lead
INVESTING
ABBV

AbbVie Has First FDA Approved Blurry Vision Eye Drop

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
INVESTING
ORCLAVGOCOST

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday After U.S. Inflation Continues to Rise