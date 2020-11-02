TheStreet
Endurance International, Farfetch: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Endurance International, DBV Technologies, Farfetch, Lumber Liquidators and Insperity are five top stock gainers for Monday.
Stocks came off highs Monday as investors braced for the presidential election, a Federal Reserve policy meeting, and the U.S. jobs report.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Endurance International | Percentage Increase 61%

Endurance International  (EIGI) - Get Report jumped after the cloud-based digital-marketing company said it had agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Clearlake Capital Group in an all-cash deal valued at $3 billion, including debt. The company also beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue expectations.

2. DBV Technologies | Percentage Increase 28%

DBV Technologies  (DBVT) - Get Report leaped after the biotech company said its marketing authorization application for Viaskin Peanut, its peanut-allergy patch, had been validated by the European Medicines Agency. DBV expects to receive the first set of the EMA's questions regarding marketing approval about 120 days post-validation.

3. Farfetch | Percentage Increase 13%

Farfetch Ltd.  (FTCH) - Get Report climbed on The Information's report that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group  (BABA) - Get Report is in advanced talks to invest nearly $300 million in the online luxury fashion retailer. The two companies are also in talks to create a Chinese joint venture,  and Cartier owner Richemont is mulling an investment in Farfetch alongside Alibaba, The Information reported. Richemont already has a joint venture with Alibaba in China.

4. Lumber Liquidators | Percentage Increase 17%

Shares of Lumber Liquidators  (LL) - Get Report climbed after the wood-flooring retailer beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Sales increased 12% to $295.8 million, beating FactSet's consensus of $275.6 million. The company also said it would close all eight of its stores in Canada and close six stores in the U.S. by the end of the year. 

5. Insperity | Percentage Increase 7%

Insperity  (NSP) - Get Report advanced after the human resources company said adjusted third-quarter earnings per share increased 21%, beating Wall Street's expectations. Revenue declined 3%, due to the FICA deferral program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or Cares, Act, but still exceeded analysts' expectations.

