Endurance International, Farfetch: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Stocks came off highs Monday as investors braced for the presidential election, a Federal Reserve policy meeting, and the U.S. jobs report.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Endurance International | Percentage Increase 61%

Endurance International (EIGI) - Get Report jumped after the cloud-based digital-marketing company said it had agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Clearlake Capital Group in an all-cash deal valued at $3 billion, including debt. The company also beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue expectations.

2. DBV Technologies | Percentage Increase 28%

DBV Technologies (DBVT) - Get Report leaped after the biotech company said its marketing authorization application for Viaskin Peanut, its peanut-allergy patch, had been validated by the European Medicines Agency. DBV expects to receive the first set of the EMA's questions regarding marketing approval about 120 days post-validation.

3. Farfetch | Percentage Increase 13%

Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) - Get Report climbed on The Information's report that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (BABA) - Get Report is in advanced talks to invest nearly $300 million in the online luxury fashion retailer. The two companies are also in talks to create a Chinese joint venture, and Cartier owner Richemont is mulling an investment in Farfetch alongside Alibaba, The Information reported. Richemont already has a joint venture with Alibaba in China.

4. Lumber Liquidators | Percentage Increase 17%

Shares of Lumber Liquidators (LL) - Get Report climbed after the wood-flooring retailer beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Sales increased 12% to $295.8 million, beating FactSet's consensus of $275.6 million. The company also said it would close all eight of its stores in Canada and close six stores in the U.S. by the end of the year.

5. Insperity | Percentage Increase 7%

Insperity (NSP) - Get Report advanced after the human resources company said adjusted third-quarter earnings per share increased 21%, beating Wall Street's expectations. Revenue declined 3%, due to the FICA deferral program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or Cares, Act, but still exceeded analysts' expectations.