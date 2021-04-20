TheStreet
Endeavor's Second IPO Endeavor Seeks to Raise Up to $588M

Endeavor, parent to William Morris and Ultimate Fighting Championship, seeks to raise up to $588 million in its second try at an IPO.
Author:
Publish date:

At the same time, the company is also seeking to raise $1.8 billion in a private placement. 

The Beverly Hills, Calif., company had planned to go public in 2019 but scrapped the idea due to low investor interest, reports say.

This time, Endeavor aims to sell 21.3 million shares at an estimated $23 to $24 each. The underwriters also have an option on 3.2 million more shares.

The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EDR.

Endeavor IPO Plans Include Buying UFC in Full; Adds Musk to Board

Endeavor had said in an earlier filing that it planned to buy the 49.9% of UFC that it does not already own from private-equity firms KKR and Silver Lake.

For 2020 Endeavor reported a net loss of $625.3 million on revenue of $3.48 billion.

Squarespace Files to Go Public Via Direct Listing

The company is led by Chief Executive Ari Emanuel, 60, and Executive Chairman Patrick Whitesell, 56. Emanuel is a founding partner of Endeavor Talent Agency, which in 2009 merged with William Morris Agency.

The  company counts as clients such names as the actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mark Wahlberg, tennis stars Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams, and others.

Endeavor’s lead underwriters for the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Deutsche Bank.

KKR Capital Markets and Raine Securities are financial advisers to Endeavor in connection with the IPO.

The company also recently named Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk to its board.

