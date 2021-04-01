Endeavor IPO Plans Include Buying UFC in Full; Adds Musk to Board

Endeavor Group filed to go public. It plans to buy the UFC stake it doesn't already control and it added Tesla CEO Musk to its board.

Endeavor Group, the parent of Ultimate Fighting Championship, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

The Beverly Hills, Calif., media and entertainment company plans to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EDR.

As part of the plan to go public, the company has agreed to buy the 49.9% of UFC that it doesn't already own.

And it has nominated Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-vehicle producer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, to the Endeavor board. The company cited Musk's executive experience and service on other boards.

For 2020 Endeavor Group posted a loss of $625.3 million, widened from a loss of $530.7 million for all of 2019. Revenue fell 24% to $3.48 billion from $4.57 billion.

"We own, operate, or represent more than 800 events annually" worldwide, the company's S-1 filing says.

These include "live sports events covering more than 15 sports across more than 25 countries (e.g. Miami Open), international fashion weeks (e.g. New York Fashion Week), art fairs (e.g. Frieze London), and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals (e.g. Hyde Park Winter Wonderland)."

The coronavirus pandemic hurt the business, as it did all live shows and any events in which large numbers of people gathered.

"While we believe the long-term value of premium intellectual property, content, and experiences is enduring, the near-term impact to our business as a result of COVID-19 has been significant," the filing says.

"We experienced disruption across our business units and geographies given the hiatus of live sports and entertainment events coupled with film and television series production stoppages and the interruption of the school year and sports camp schedule."

Now, vaccines are being distributed. "While we expect to benefit from the significant pent-up global demand for content, the path to full capacity will be gradual," Endeavor says.

Endeavor had planned to go public in 2019 but scrapped the idea due to low investor interest, reports say.

The company is controlled by CEO Ari Emanuel and Executive Chairman Patrick Whitesell. Emanuel is a founding partner of Endeavor Talent Agency, which in 2009 merged with William Morris Agency.

