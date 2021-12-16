Emergent BioSolutions Begins Phase 1 Trial for Universal Flu Vaccine

Emergent says its flu-vaccine candidate 'contains multiple components to induce broad, supra-seasonal immunity against influenza A viruses.'

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) - Get Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Report said Thursday that it had started a Phase 1 clinical trial for its universal flu vaccine candidate.

The drug “contains multiple components intended to induce broad and supra-seasonal immunity against influenza A viruses,” the Gaithersburg, Md. company said in a statement.

The study will include 60 healthy adult individuals aged 18 to 45. It’s being conducted in Australia and is fully funded by Emergent.

“Emergent’s universal influenza vaccine candidate is based on a nanoparticle vaccine that self-assembles during production and that displays a cross-reactive hemagglutinin antigen for influenza virus A groups 1 and 2,” the company said.

“The self-assembling HA stabilized stem nanoparticle technology was developed by and licensed from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Vaccine Research Center.

“Using this technology, a universal influenza vaccine could be designed to confer protection against divergent, constantly evolving strains and subtypes of influenza virus.”

Emergent stock recently traded at $42.71, up 1%.

Emergent said in July that it planned to resume Covid-vaccine production at its Baltimore plant after the Food and Drug Administration had shut it down in April because of severe contamination.

In other pharmaceutical news Thursday, Swiss drug giant Novartis (NVS) - Get Novartis AG Report said it planned to deploy as much as $15 billion for share buybacks, thanks its $20.7 billion sale earlier this month of shares in Swiss peer Roche (RHHBY) .

The buybacks will be executed by the end of 2023, Novartis said. Some analysts and investors thought the kitty would be directed to a big takeover.