Emergency Doctors Sue KKR-Owned Healthcare Company

Envision Healthcare 'corporate control allows it to increase billings,' the lawsuit says.

An emergency medicine physicians group has filed a lawsuit against Envision Healthcare, which belongs to private equity firm KKR (KKR) - Get KKR & Co. Inc. Report, charging that it violated state law by taking over emergency department operations at Placentia Linda Hospital in California.

The American Academy of Emergency Medicine Physician Group said Wednesday that it filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court of California, alleging that as a lay entity owned by KKR, Envision violated state prohibitions on lay ownership of medical practices.

An Envision spokesperson said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

"Corporations who owe their first duty to the investors have no place at the bedside," Robert McNamara, the group's chief medical officer, said in a statement. "Doctors must be free to treat each patient without the pressure to maximize profits.”

Envision is one of the largest emergency medicine groups in the U.S., working with more than 540 healthcare facilities in 45 states.

An AAEM group staffed the emergency department at the Placentia hospital before Envision took over the contract.

Envision took over the emergency practice at the Placentia hospital by acquiring a medical group, the suit said, and then created a separate legal entity to control the group of physicians.

"Envision's corporate control allows it to increase billings to patients, insurers, and third-party payors for the physician services," the lawsuit said. "These lead to modifications in the way care is given. It has been the subject of multiple lawsuits against it nationwide for excessive billings."

In addition, the lawsuit said, Envision profited "by reducing physician compensation, increasing the number of patients that physicians see per hour, and increasing the utilization of physician assistants to replace more costly physician coverage."



Envision also tracks physician medical decision-making, the lawsuit said, and then provides "practice improvement feedback" in the form of reports which are designed to "educate" physicians to practice medicine and make decisions that increase amounts charged to patients.

"Envision requires its physicians to execute restrictive covenants that state the physician may not attempt to assist or cause any other emergency medicine group medical practice to replace Envision," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit ask the court to stop Envision from operating at Placentia-Linda and other hospitals in California, where it says it staffs at least a dozen emergency department