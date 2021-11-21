Elon Musk’s Tesla Emails Guide Workers on His Orders, Factory Music

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's workers can listen to music using one ear bud and managers must follow his explicit directions or resign, according to his emails.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report managers intending to remain employed at the company will need to follow founder and CEO Elon Musk's explicit directions or resign immediately, according an email he sent in early October.

Musk also reportedly sent another email to all employees in early October letting them know he supports them listening to music using one ear bud for safety reasons or "ambient music from speakers" as long as colleagues agree to music choices, according to an emails obtained by CNBC on Friday.

Musk regularly communicates messages and opinions to the public by Twitter but also sends companywide communiques to his Tesla employees by email.

In an email sent to "Everybody" on Oct. 4 on the subject of "Please Note", Musk wrote: "If an email is sent from me with explicit directions, there are only three actions allowed by managers. 1. Email me back to explain why what I said was incorrect. Sometimes, I’m just plain wrong! 2. Request further clarification if what I said was ambiguous. 3. Execute the directions."

"If none of the above are done, that manager will be asked to resign immediately," Musk concluded.

In the email sent to "Everybody" at Tesla on Oct. 3 on the subject of "Music in the Factory", Musk wrote: "Just wanted to say that I very much support music in the factory, as well as any little touches that make work more enjoyable. An associate just sent me a note asking if we could have one ear bud for music so the other ear can listen for safety-related issues. That sounds fine to me.

"Also, ambient music from speakers is also totally cool so long as there is reasonable agreement among your colleagues as to the music choices," Musk wrote. "If there are other things that you think would improve your day, please let me know. I care very much that you look forward to coming to work every day!"

Musk's emails came at a time when Tesla was reporting record quarterly production on Oct. 2 as it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in its third quarter, up 73.2% from the previous year and 20% higher than 201,250 in the second quarter.

Tesla also lost a federal court case on Oct. 4 as a San Francisco judge awarded a former contract worker $136.9 million in a alleged hostile work environment and racial abuse lawsuit.

Shares of Tesla on Friday rose 0.3% to $1,140 after hours. The stock had risen 3.7% in the regular session.