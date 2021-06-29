TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
What is SpaceX's Starlink? (Video Explainer)
What is SpaceX's Starlink? (Video Explainer)
Publish date:

Musk's Starlink Will Need Up to $30 Billion in Funding

Starlink will need up to $10 billion to become fully cash flow positive and up to $30 billion funding overall, Elon Musk says.
Author:

Elon Musk says his Starlink satellite venture could need between $20 billion and $30 billion in investment. 

Investment costs before Starlink achieves fully positive cash flow would be between $5 billion and $10 billion, Musk says. 

"It's a lot, basically," Musk said, according to Reuters, in a video interview from California at the Mobile World Congress, which is the telecom industry's largest annual gathering.

SpaceX, Musk's space-travel-services company, began to take preorders for its Starlink satellite internet service from more countries starting in February. 

TST Recommends

Preorders of a beta of the service called Better Than Nothing will now be available in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and parts of the U.S. and Canada where it is not yet up and running.

Better Than Nothing launched in October and had been available in parts of the northern U.S., southern Canada and parts of the U.K.

People interested in the service who are outside the current service areas can put down a $99 deposit to get access to the service once it becomes available. That's expected later this year.

The company uses a network of satellites to provide internet access. Starlink costs $600 up front, plus $499 for an antenna and router, and then $99 a month.

Starlink is currently in the regulatory portal in the Caribbean, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Italy, the Philippines, India, Japan, South Africa, Brazil and Columbia, according to a report from Teslarati.

Musk is chief executive of Tesla,  (TSLA) - Get Report the Palo Alto, Calif., electric-car major.

PetIQ IPO Is One to Bark About, and Millennials Are Playing a Big Part, CEO Cord Christensen Says
VIDEO

BARK, Housing Stocks, the Banks: Your Happy Hour Watchlist 6/29/21

General Motors Lead
INVESTING

General Motors Recalls More Than 380,000 SUVs for Suspension Issue

Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: FTC Still Might Challenge Facebook

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Turn Mixed After S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Fresh Highs

Cirrus Logic Shares Take Off on Earnings, Revenue Beat
INVESTING

Cirrus and Skyworks Rise as Barclays Cites Apple Connection

amd (1)
INVESTING

Can AMD Go on a Rally Like Nvidia and Hit All-Time Highs?

Watch: Jim Cramer Says Lennar Is a Buy
INVESTING

Lennar and Other Homebuilders Rise on Case-Shiller Home Price Boost

Iovance Biotherapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Iovance Drops After Update on Lung Cancer Treatment Study