Elon Musk’s SpaceX Launches Resupply Mission to Space Station

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report founder Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX completed a launch Sunday of the Dragon spacecraft on its Falcon 9 rocket en route to the International Space Station for the company’s 23rd commercial resupply services mission.

The spacecraft, which launched at 3:14 a.m. Eastern time from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is scheduled to arrive at the space station at 9:30 a.m. on Monday delivering 4,800 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies and spacecraft hardware.

Weather conditions on Saturday forced NASA and SpaceX to reschedule the launch for Sunday.

The science experiments to be delivered to the space station include a bone growth study, retinal diagnostics tests, robotics tests, space environment testing, an advanced plant growth experiment and a remote-controlled drug delivery testing. The space station’s Faraday Research Facility will feature experiments in collaboration with the Girl Scouts of Citrus Council in Orlando, Fla., that will include studies of plant growth, ant colonization and the brine shrimp lifecycle.

Sunday’s space launch came 10 days after NASA temporarily halted work on a $2.9 billion human lunar landing system, which it contracted with SpaceX, until Nov. 1 to allow a lawsuit filed against the space agency by Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report founder Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin to run its course.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Bezos's space company filed a lawsuit against NASA on Aug. 13 in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, challenging an alleged unlawful and improper evaluation of its proposal for a human landing system program.

Blue Origin filed the suit in response to the U.S. Government Accountability Office's July 30 denial of a protest by the company and Dynetics Inc. of NASA's award to SpaceX of a $2.9 billion contract for a human lunar landing system.

Blue Origin, a space-tourism company founded by Bezos, completed a test flight on July 20 with a crew including Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, aerospace pioneer Mary Wallace Funk and 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen.

