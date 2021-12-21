Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What You Missed in Crypto Today: Steph Curry, Adidas, Bitcoin Survey
What You Missed in Crypto Today: Steph Curry, Adidas, Bitcoin Survey
Publish date:

Elon Musk's SpaceX Has the Largest Covid Outbreak in L.A. County

132 members of the rocket and satellite company's staff have been infected.
Author:

SpaceX, the rocket and space tech company started by Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report founder Elon Musk, has the worst outbreak of Covid-19 in Los Angeles County.

At least 132 staffers at the companies rocket factory in Hawthorne have tested positive this month in an active outbreak, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health data.

The SpaceX outbreak is the worst active outbreak in a non-residential setting with three or more laboratory-confirmed Covid cases in Los Angeles Country, according to the data. 

The next closes outbreak is 85 confirmed staff infected at FedEx's facility at the Los Angeles Airport.  

The current outbreak comes during a busy month for the company, with had nearly 6,000 employees working at the Hawthorne factory as of May, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

TheStreet Recommends

Last year in March near the start of the pandemic, a SpaceX employee who traveled abroad and an onsite healthcare provider tested positive for coronavirus, leading to an outbreak among at least 12 employees. 

Musk and Covid

In March 2020, Musk tweeted that the "coronavirus panic is dumb." 

Later that month, Musk predicted that the U.S. wouldn't have any new cases by the end of April 2020. 

Musk even kept Tesla's Bay Area Tesla auto plant open last year in open defiance of statewide lockdown orders before finally capitulating and closing the facility. 

Meanwhile SpaceX reportedly reached a $100 billion valuation in October following a share sale by current investors. 

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Knows That Wall Street Rocks
INVESTING
SNESPOTAAPL

KKR and BMG to ZZ Top: Gimme All Your Music

Starbucks Gift Card Lead
INVESTING
SBUX

Starbucks Gift Cards: A Christmas Present for Its Bottom Line

Jim Cramer Is Watching Walgreens and Rite Aid Earnings Next Week
INVESTING
RAD

Rite Aid Posts Surprise Adjusted Profit; 63 Stores to Close

Jack Dorsey Bitcoin Lead
BITCOIN
SQTWTR

Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Replace the Dollar

Jack Dorsey Elon Musk Lead
INVESTING
FBSNAPRBLX

Dorsey and Musk Pour Cold Water on Web 3.0 Hype

NYSE Reverses Course Again With Plan To Delist Chinese Telecoms Firms
MARKETS
NKEMU

Stocks Rebound Amid Omicron Optimism, But Variant Surge Continues To Trouble Markets

Fulton Financial Shares Higher as Banking Firm Sets New $100 Million Buyback
MARKETS
AAPLGOOGLFB

Apple Leads S&P 500's Record $235 Billion in Q3 Buybacks As Congress Mulls Excise Tax

Micron Lead
INVESTING
MU

Micron Stock Surges as Analysts Boost Price Targets on Earnings Beat