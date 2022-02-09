Skip to main content
Are Super Bowl Ads Worth the Steep Price Tag?
Are Super Bowl Ads Worth the Steep Price Tag?

Elon Musk's Space X Loses Dozens of Satellites in Solar Storm

SpaceX says its Starlink satellites 'were significantly impacted by a geomagnetic storm.'

SpaceX, the rocket and space tech company started by Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report founder Elon Musk, said that a geomagnetic storm will take out as many of 40 of the 49 satellites it launched last week.

The company had sent the Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit on Thursday via a Falcon 9 rocket but they "were significantly impacted by a geomagnetic storm on Friday."

Starlink is Musk's project to provide high-speed internet using thousands of orbiting satellites.

"These storms cause the atmosphere to warm and atmospheric density at our low deployment altitudes to increase," SpaceX said in a statement. "In fact, onboard GPS suggests the escalation speed and severity of the storm caused atmospheric drag to increase up to 50% higher than during previous launches." 

SpaceX said that preliminary analysis showed the increased drag at the low altitudes prevented the satellites from leaving safe-mode to begin orbit raising maneuvers, and up to 40 of them will reenter or already have reentered the Earth’s atmosphere.

The falling satellites "pose zero collision risk with other satellites," the company said and are designed to demise upon atmospheric reentry, so that there is no orbital debris and no satellite parts hit the ground.

'Zero Collision Risk'

The Space Weather Prediction Center said geomagnetic storms occur when intense solar wind near the Earth spark shifting currents and plasmas in Earth's magnetosphere.

TheStreet Recommends

SpaceX had already launched more than 2,000 Starlink satellites, with an overall goal of launching about 12,000.

Musk's plan to turn SpaceX into a company capable of transporting people to the moon and Mars rests of the profitability of the Starlink.

Last week, SpaceX debuted Starlink Premium, an internet broadband service that costs five times its standard service. The standard service costs $499 for the hardware and $99 a month.

In October, media reports said SpaceX had reached a valuation of at least $100 billion following a share sale by current investors.

In December, China reported "close encounters" between SpaceX satellites and its space station in July and October.

To avoid a crash, the space station Tiangong had to maneuver around the SpaceX-operated satellites that orbit space in order to bring internet service to remote parts of the world.

The incidents, China said, infringed international space and "constituted dangers to the life or health of astronauts aboard the China Space Station."

 

Under Armour Lead
INVESTING
UAA

Here's a 'No Sweat' Investment to Try on For Size

5 Ways You'll Regret Spending on Valentine's Day
PERSONAL FINANCE

Valentine’s Day Deals: Grab These Last-Minute Sales

florida traffic coral springs sh
INVESTING
ALLPGRKMPR

Inflation Is Pushing Car Insurance Prices Higher, With Some Eyeing a 17% Boost

Popcorn Lead
INVESTING
AMCXTDIS

AMC Really Wants to Sell You More Popcorn (Why Investors Should Be Worried)

E. coli contamination at Chipotle Mexican Grill (2015- 2016)
INVESTING
CMG

Chipotle Wants to Be Everywhere. Call It a Burrito Barrage.

Starbucks Union Leaders Lead
INVESTING
SBUX

Starbucks Fires 7 Employees Who Appeared In Unionization Interview

Qualcomm
INVESTING
QCOMMCKPHM

Meet Wolfe Research's Quality Stocks List

Filing Taxes Separately Saves Married Couples
Sponsored Story

When Can Married Filing Separately Save You On Taxes