Elon Musk Won’t Join Twitter Board

Twitter CEO discloses last minute decision in tweet.
Elon Musk won’t be joining Twitter’s board according to a tweet from the company’s CEO late Sunday, April 10.

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board,” said CEO Paraga Agrawal in a tweet. 

Musk had been named to the board of Twitter last week after he disclosed a 9% stake in the social media company.

Musk had  promised "significant" changes to help Twitter increase its revenue and number of active users. 

He tweeted a number of polls in the days since his stake in the comapny was disclosed. Among them were a question about whether to remove the "W" from Twitter's name and whether to turn the company's San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter.

Musk won some support for that idea from rival billionaire Jeff Bezos who tweeted that Amazon.com had made parts of some of its Seattle buildings available as shelters. 

Musk and Bezos both have space companies, though Musk's SpaceX is much more established, and launched the first private crew to the International Space Station on Friday. 

Musk also conducted a celebration at Tesla's TSLA new gigafactory in Austin, Texas last week, calling the building the largest manufacturing plant in the history of the world. 

Musk's stake in Twitter was disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

