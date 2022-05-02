William Shatner Wants to Work at Twitter (And He's Not Alone)

Even a MIT scientist is using Twitter to ask Elon Musk for a job.

Everything is always a matter of perspective.

Last week Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially succeeded in his $44 billion bid to take over the social media platform Twitter.

People who currently work at Twitter had a very conflicted reaction to this development, with some employees happy with the news, and others unsure if they trust Musk.

Leaked audio from an All-Hands meeting with current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that many employees are worried that Musk will weaken moderation, leading to a rise in hate speech on the site.

But there are many people who don’t currently work at Twitter that seemingly don’t share those concerns, and they’re using Twitter to try to get in good with the new boss, in hopes of securing a new job.

Or they're just trying to get a laugh, or both.

Who’s Trying To Get Hired At Twitter?

Musk’s whole thing is about going to space. Well, that’s one of his whole things, at least.

So he was understandably elated to see that actor William Shatner from “Star Trek,” a.k.a. Captain James T. Kirk himself, tweeted that he wants to be the new face of Twitter, and that Musk “is adorbs.”

Even if you didn’t know that Musk is a Star Trek fans, you’d probably just guess that based on his whole vibe, and he was clearly touched by the shout-out.

Shatner long-ago made being in on the joke his whole thing, so while he’d probably make an interesting choice as the new face of Twitter, this is probably a joke.

That’s also likely the case with the Tweet from MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, who applied for the position of position of chief love officer, requesting a salary of $69, Musk’s favorite number.

But while some people are just having fun and perhaps hoping for a clout-boosting response from Musk, other seem to genuinely want to come on board and are using the service to shoot their shot.

Some People Really Want To Work At Twitter

Nikita Bier, co-creator of the social media app TBH, which was acquired by Facebook, was more sincere in their Tweet, noting “Twitter has the potential to be the leading messenger, groups app & content creation tool.”

Lots of people then began using Twitter as their own personal LinkedIn, asking Musk to hire them.

Many people are likely just kidding, but a few people seem serious.

Best of luck to the hopeful applicants.