Elon Musk Tweets That He Will Leave Tesla To Become Influencer

The Tesla CEO is notorious for his devil-may-care approach to social media.

In another bold social media move, last night Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweeted that he is considering leaving his positions to pursue a career in the social media influence industry.

“Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,” he said on his favorite app.

While the Tweet has raised eyebrows, at this point most observers have become accustomed to Musk’s brand of online humor and “ain’t I a stinker” attitude.

Thus far he isn’t leaving Tesla anytime soon, as evidenced by the crying with laughter emoji he tweeted at responses to his statement.

Mr. Funnypants

During an interview with The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council summit earlier this week, Musk admitted

“I do crack a lot of jokes. They don’t all land, but I am aspirationally funny,” which is certainly one of way of describing the response to his Saturday Night Live hosting gig from earlier this year.

In the same interview, Musk said he thinks CEO titles are inherently silly, and earlier this year that Musk was adding “Technoking of Tesla” to his title.

But he has previously stated that he expected to be CEO of Tesla for several years

The Musk Effect

Much has been made about Musk’s ability to shift the culture with his Twitter account, which has more than 65 million followers.

His two word Tweet “use Signal,” boosted the profile of the messaging app, but also the stock price of the unrelated company called Signal Advance.

But it can be difficult for onlookers to tell when he is being serious, as his support of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created to mock cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, made the coin as popular as its original target.

Musk has a more off-the-cuff personal style than is common in the often staid world of CEOs, and the finance world often doesn’t know what to do with him.

That was on display when he appeared on the popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience and appeared to smoke cannabis, resulting in a temporary drop in Tesla’s stock price.

After a 2018 Tweet in which Musk mused that he was taking his company private, the US Securities and Exchange Commission charged him with fraud, and later made an agreement with Tesla's lawyers that they must must pre-approve certain Tweets he makes.

Tesla has not responded to a request as to whether Musk is serious about leaving his company, and if so, what brands he might try to work with as an influencer.

At last check, Tesla stock was up 1.30% today.