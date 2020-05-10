Elon Musk: We're Suing California County, Moving HQ to Texas, Nevada

Telsa (TSLA) - Get Report honcho Elon Musk said over the weekend that the "final straw" had been broken and that he's suing Alameda County, and that the electric-carmaker would pick up and drive Tesla operations out of California.

"Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be (dependent) on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA," said Musk, in a series of Twitter posts, saying that health officials were "acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!"

Musk believes that Tesla operations should have been allowed to reopen amid the shutdowns and lockdowns over Covid-19, but last week Tesla's locations in Alameda were forced to stay closed as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Fremont's mayor, Lily Mei, said in response that she had some concerns as well about the effect of the closures on the economy.

"As the local shelter-in-place order continues without provisions for major manufacturing activity, such as Tesla, to resume, I am growing concerned about the potential implications for our regional economy," said Mei in a statement. "We know many essential businesses have proven they can successfully operate using strict safety and social distancing practices. I strongly believe these same practices could be possible for other manufacturing businesses, especially those that are so critical to our employment base. The City encourages the County to engage with our local businesses to come up with acceptable guidelines for re-opening our local economy. As we have done for over a decade, the City is prepared to support Tesla as soon as they are able to resume automobile manufacturing operations and are committed to a thoughtful, balanced approach to this effort that remains safe for our Fremont community."

As of Friday, California totaled around 65,000 total infections with the virus.

Tesla shares closed up Friday to $819.42.