Elon Musk Starts Throwing His Weight Around at Twitter

Less than a day after revealing he'd taken a 9.2% stake in the social media company, Musk asks his followers a big question.

Less than 24 hours after revealing in an SEC filing that he’d taken a huge stake in Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, Elon Musk has begun to throw his considerable influence around with the social media company.

Musk, has had a long and complicated relationship with the social media platform.

He drew the attention of securities regulators several years ago for tweeting that he'd lined up financing to take Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, the EV maker he founded, private.

He eventually reached a settlement with the SEC that required company lawyers to review his tweets about Tesla before they go out. But Musk has chafed at those restriction and complained that the SEC is harassing him.

In another case, Musk was sued after referring to someone skeptical of his efforts to assist in a cave rescue as a "pedo." The plaintiff eventually lost the case.

Then, a month ago Musk hinted that he was considering launching a social media company himself.

Musk has made little secret of his dissatisfaction with Twitter, accusing it last month of “failing to adhere to free speech principles,” and saying said he was giving "serious thought" to starting a new platform

Those comments were accompanied by a poll asking whether people thought Twitter rigorously adheres to First Amendment principles. That poll drew more than 2 million responses with just over 70% choosing “no.”

New Poll Brings New Questions

Now, Musk has launched another poll asking Twitter users whether they want an edit button.

As if to suggest the potential usefulness of being able to edit tweets, readers were given a choice of "yse" or "on."

Within minutes the poll had drawn more than half a million votes.