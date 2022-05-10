Elon Musk Says He Will Reverse Trump's Twitter Ban

Elon Musk says he will reverse the Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report ban on former President Donald Trump

This announcement ends weeks of speculation about what direction the Tesla CEO (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report will take Twitter once his $44 billion takeover deal is finalized.

“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” he said at a Future of the Car event hosted by the Financial Times, which is happening live here.

Trump was banned from Twitter last year after the January 6 riot, citing the risk of further violence.

He elaborated that "I do think it was not correct to ban Donald trump I think that was a mistake … It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”