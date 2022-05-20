Elon Musk Reportedly Settled Sexual Misconduct Claim for $250,000

Flight attendant on private jet owned by SpaceX said Musk exposed himself, offered to buy her a horse.

Elon Musk exposed himself to a flight attendant on a private jet owned by SpaceX and propositioned her, according to a published report.

The alleged incident occurred in 2016 on a private jet owned by Musk’s aerospace company, Business Insider reported.

After the incident, the attendant’s hours and schedule were reduced, Business Insider reported, citing a declaration filed by a friend of the attendant in support of her claim against the company.

Although the attendant ultimately signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of a $250,000 severance package, her friend was not subject to it, according to the report.

The attendant declined to comment to Business Insider.

Musk initially asked the publication for more time to respond, saying there is “a lot more to this story,” Business Insider reported. It quoted Musk as adding "If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light.” Musk also called the story a "politically motivated hit piece,”

Although he was given additional time to comment, Musk didn’t do so, Business Insider reported.

Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, is engaged in battle to acquire Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report for $44 billion. Since the deal was announced in April, he has raised doubts about how many of Twitter’s accounts are actually spam or bots, saying that the transaction is “on hold” until he can get more information.

Musk recently declared he would no longer support Democrats, and would plan to vote for Republicans.