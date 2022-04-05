Skip to main content
4 Times Elon Musk Broke the Internet in 2019
4 Times Elon Musk Broke the Internet in 2019

Elon Musk 'Playing Monopoly in Real Life' With First Twitter Message

Tesla billionaire makes social media waves after asking for some Twitter advice.

Social media blew up Monday evening after Tesla billionaire Elon Musk tweeted his first words since revealing a 9.2% stake in the social media platform — and it was a request for whether or not people would want an edit button on their feed.

Musk made headlines yet again Monday after announcing he had taken a massive slice of Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, prompting a surge in the stock, which soared more than 27% to end at $49.97 a share at close of trade.

The tech brain behind The Boring Company and SpaceX now becomes Twitter's largest shareholder, with a stake more than triple what founder and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey holds.

The world was quick to react to Musk's real-time management of his latest company, with equal parts responding the idea of editing Twitter and the fact that Musk appeared to be "playing Monopoly in real life."

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Other reactions ran the gamut from amused to worried, while others just wanted to weigh in with a few tips they thought might be helpful for the new largest stakeholder at Twitter

There were also immediately loud and specific calls from users asking Musk to reinstate former President Donald Trump's account.

Trump was banned after the site said he had broken its guidelines by inciting violence during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attempt to launch his own social media company appears to be falling flat on its face as downloads of the app have dwindled and key executives have begun to jump ship. Shares of Digital World Acquisition DWAC, the SPAC that plans to merge with Trump's media company fell 10% Monday in the wake of Musk's Twitter stake revelation.

Others just had suggestions for which tech media company's Musk should take on next, after he finishes sprucing up Twitter.

Tags
terms:
Elon MuskMedia
Roku IPO, Playboy's Hugh Hefner Dies, Twitter and Russia: Thursday's Top Stories
JIM CRAMER
PTONZMDASH

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/4: Peloton, AMD, Zoom, Roku

By Scott Rutt
Westrock Coffee Lead JS
INVESTING
SBUXBRCCQSR

Coffee Roaster Going Public, Based on Doing Good While Doing Well

By Rob Daniel
Tesla's Elon Musk.
INVESTING
TWTRTSLA

Elon Musk Sees Billion Dollar Payday at Twitter

By Rob Lenihan
Encanto Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disneyland Adds Something Special For 'Encanto' Fans

By Colette Bennett
Apple Watch Series 7 lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNAAPL

The Apple Watch is $70 Off Today Only

By Jacob Krol
Polestar 2
TECHNOLOGY
HTZTSLAUBER

Rent This Tesla Rival Amid Rental Car Shortage

By Vidhi Choudhary
Royal Caribbean' Wonder of the Seas Ship Lead
INVESTING
RCL

Royal Caribbean Brings Back the Self-Serve Buffet

By Daniel Kline
Jack in the Box Lead JS
INVESTING
JACKMCDYUM

Jack in the Box Brings Back Classic Menu Items (a Few of Them)

By Veronika Bondarenko