Elon Musk 'Playing Monopoly in Real Life' With First Twitter Message

Social media blew up Monday evening after Tesla billionaire Elon Musk tweeted his first words since revealing a 9.2% stake in the social media platform — and it was a request for whether or not people would want an edit button on their feed.

Musk made headlines yet again Monday after announcing he had taken a massive slice of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, prompting a surge in the stock, which soared more than 27% to end at $49.97 a share at close of trade.

The tech brain behind The Boring Company and SpaceX now becomes Twitter's largest shareholder, with a stake more than triple what founder and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey holds.

The world was quick to react to Musk's real-time management of his latest company, with equal parts responding the idea of editing Twitter and the fact that Musk appeared to be "playing Monopoly in real life."

Other reactions ran the gamut from amused to worried, while others just wanted to weigh in with a few tips they thought might be helpful for the new largest stakeholder at Twitter

There were also immediately loud and specific calls from users asking Musk to reinstate former President Donald Trump's account.

Trump was banned after the site said he had broken its guidelines by inciting violence during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attempt to launch his own social media company appears to be falling flat on its face as downloads of the app have dwindled and key executives have begun to jump ship. Shares of Digital World Acquisition DWAC, the SPAC that plans to merge with Trump's media company fell 10% Monday in the wake of Musk's Twitter stake revelation.

Others just had suggestions for which tech media company's Musk should take on next, after he finishes sprucing up Twitter.