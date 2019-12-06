Tesla CEO Elon Musk Found Not Liable in Defamation Case

A Los Angeles jury found that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk did not defame a cave diver he insulted on Twitter last year.

After deliberating for less than three hours, the jury determined that Musk's characterization of Vernon Unsworth as "sus" and a "pedo guy" in Twitter posts did not constitute defamation.

The feud between Musk and Unsworth started last year, when Unsworth criticized Musk for sending an unsolicited mini-sub to aid in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand. The mini sub was not used in the rescue, and Unsworth described it as a PR stunt in a television interview.

Musk then lashed out at the cave diver on Twitter, calling him "sus" (suspicious) and a "pedo guy."

Musk's defense attorneys argued that Musk's tweets were not meant to be taken literally, and that "pedo guy" is simply shorthand for "creepy old guy."

Tesla shares closed 1.67% lower on Friday to $335.89.