Who Are the World's Richest People?
Elon Musk Is Worth More Than 3 Major Sports Franchises Combined

And even if he bought them, he would still have $82 billion left over.

The world's richest man was worth $249 billion as of April 20, putting him in the position of being the wealthiest person to have ever been alive.

Quantifying that many billions of dollars can be difficult, however.

With the average American having a net worth of $121,760, including all assets like cars, houses, 401Ks, it is almost impossible to fathom how much money $249 billion is in reality.

So we here at TheStreet started crunching the numbers.

This is the first in a series of pieces we are doing to try to illustrate the vast fortunes of some of tech's biggest leaders in a way that seems accessible to the average consumer.

Elon Musk vs. America's Favorite Pastimes

Today, we are looking at sports franchises. 

We picked America's most popular, like Major League Baseball and the National Football league, then added in other major leagues including the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League.

We used sports data site Sportico to find our valuations. They put the NFL at $112 billion, the NBA at $71 billion, MLB at $66 billion and the NHL at $30 billion.

Put that all together and you get a grand total of $279 billion for all four — an amount Musk is on track to surpass by the end of 2022.

We found that at his current worth of $249 billion, he is not only worth more than each league — he is wealthier than three of them combined.

That means he could buy the NBA, the NHL and MLB and still have $82 billion left over.

Check out our corresponding graphics, and other interesting breakdowns of how Musk stacks up to variously large, expensive companies and nonprofits, here.

