Elon Musk Mocks the SEC on Twitter -- Again

The Tesla CEO posted a number of tweets of questionable taste and accuracy this week.

Continuing his long-running feud with the SEC, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to gloat about Tesla's surging share price.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report reported 90,650 vehicle deliveries for the second quarter, easily beating consensus estimates and sending shares up 8% on Thursday to $1,208.66, after it had already become the highest-valued carmaker in the world by market cap on Wednesday. Tesla shares have been on a stunning run this year despite disruptions to its supply and demand owing to COVID-19.

Later on Thursday, Musk revived an old taunt of the SEC, which had sued the Tesla CEO in 2018 for falsely claiming he had secured funding to take the company private. Musk previously dubbed the agency the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission."

For the second quarter, Tesla said that Model 3 and Model Y deliveries hit 80,050, the while Model S and Model X deliveries were pegged at 10,600. The company said earlier this year it would "comfortably" deliver 500,000 vehicles by the end of 2020, but has not updated that guidance in light of COVID-19 disruptions. Wall Street's current consensus for 2020 deliveries is 436,000 vehicles.

Friday's taunt towards the SEC is one of several eyebrow-raising tweets and statements by Musk in recent weeks and months.

Earlier this week, Musk claimed that COVID-19 tests have "~50%" rate of false positives, triggering fact-checks from public health officials.

Musk has repeatedly dismissed the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, once calling concern over the virus "dumb" and incorrectly predicting that there would be zero new cases by the end of April. There were more than 52,000 confirmed new U.S. cases on Thursday.

On Tesla's first quarter earnings call on April 29, Musk called shutdown orders in Alameda County, Calif. where Tesla's main factory is located, "fascist."

Tesla shares are up a whopping 180% year to date.