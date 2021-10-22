Elon Musk Mocks Apple’s Cleaning Cloth

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk mocked Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report newly released cleaning cloth in a tweet Friday responding to the computer makers CEO, Tim Cook.

Cook had put out a tweet celebrating a new store Apple is opening in Istanbul.

“We’re glad to be a part of this vibrant community and we can't wait to welcome customers to this spectacular new space,” Cook said in the tweet.

Musk replied several hours later, saying “Come see the Apple Cloth TM.”

On Monday Apple announced revamped MacBook Pro computers and Air Pods, as well as introducing a “Polishing Cloth” priced at $19 in the U.S.

“Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively,” the company says on its website.

Under "compatibility" with the cloth, Apple includes a list of more than 100 of its products, including the iPod Shuffle fourth generation, which doesn’t have a screen.

The polishing cloth quickly became the target of ridicule and memes on the internet.

(Shares of Apple fell 79 cents, or 0.5%, to $148.69 Friday.) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report

Shares of Tesla reached an all-time high Friday as the electric car maker saw sales surge in the latest quarter. Shares ended the day up $15.68, or 1.75%, at $909.68. Earlier in the day, the stock traded as high as $910.

Apple's moves earlier this year to enhance user privacy have begun to affect advertisers, Snap (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report said earlier this week. The company said it's been hard hit by the effects of Apple's changes.