December 10, 2021
Technical Analyst: The Bulls Are Back, But Is It Time to Call a Santa Rally?
Publish date:

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Lead Insider Stock Sales to Peak

Corporate America's top executives led to a sharp rise in stock sales in their businesses this year.
Author:

A clutch of 48 top global business leaders including Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Elon Musk, Meta Platform's  (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report Mark Zuckerberg, Estee Lauder's  (EL) - Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A Report Ronald Lauder, Google  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Co-Founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have sold shares in their businesses this year, driven both by stock-market gains and an increase in sales by some big holders, a Wall Street Journal report finds.

This is almost four times the average number of insider stock sales clocked between 2016 and 2020 making this year's rise unprecedented with the most sales.

The Journal report cited data from research firm InsiderScore.

"Insiders have a long history of selling at peaks and buying in troughs," Daniel Taylor, an accounting professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School who studies trading by executives and directors told the Journal.

Across the S&P 500, insiders have sold a record $63.5 billion in shares through November, a 50% increase from all of 2020, the Journal reported.

Taxes Play a Factor in Insider Stock Sales

"The heaviest selling came as lawmakers in Washington hashed out potential tax increases as part of the Democrats’ Build Back Better legislative package," according to the Journal.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has sold more than $1 billion of stock over the past several weeks, yet he now owns even more shares of his electric car company than he did when he started selling, at the beginning of November.

In August, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report Chief Executive Tim Cook received more than 5 million shares of Apple stock, worth more than $750 million.

Walmart's  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report Walton family trust sold nearly $375 million worth of the retail giant’s stock in May this year. The sales represented about 1.5% of the family trust’s stake.

