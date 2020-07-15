Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Twitter Accounts Hacked in Apparent Bitcoin Scam

The Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report accounts of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report CEO Jeff Bezos and other high-profile individuals were apparently compromised on Wednesday by a person or group seeking cryptocurrency.

The first tweet was sent from Musk's account, with the messaging claiming he was "feeling generous because of Covid-19." and promised to double all payments sent to a particular Bitcoin address. After the first tweet was deleted, a two others appeared with a similar message.

Similar tweets were subsequently sent from the accounts of Bezos, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report founder Bill Gates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former President Barack Obama and from Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report corporate Twitter account. The tweets also appeared on the accounts of various cryptocurrency companies, suggesting that the tweets were part of a bitcoin collection scam.

Twitter shares were down 4% in after hours trading.

All the questionable tweets from celebrities' accounts were deleted, but CNBC and others published screenshots of several.

Twitter confirmed the security issue in a tweet, saying that they are investigating the incident.

Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of the cryptocurrency firm Gemini, explained in a tweet that hackers attempted to take over Gemini's account as well, along with the accounts of peer firms.

Other executives in cryptocurrency firms posted similar warnings that the fishy messages were indeed part of a scam.

Another wave of messages, sent from the accounts of cryptocurrency firms, claimed a partnership with something called "Crypto For Health" and prompted followers to claim crypto rewards at an associated link.

It's unclear right now how the hacking of high-profile Twitter accounts was perpetrated.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, rapper and producer Kanye West, Uber, and Warren Buffet were also targeted in the attack.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.