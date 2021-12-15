Elon Musk: ‘I Will Pay the Most Taxes of Any American In History’

In yet another Twitter spat with a politician, Musk fires back at Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren: 'I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year.'

Obnoxious, but likely correct.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO and paper billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday shot back at comments from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), telling the Democratic Senator to “stop projecting” and calling her “Senator Karen” for criticizing Musk for not paying enough in taxes.

Following Musk’s crowning by Time Magazine as Person of the Year on Monday, Warren took to Twitter to weigh in on the billionaire wealth debate and hers and others' perspective that those who make the most don't pay their fair share of taxes.

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Warren said.

“Stop projecting!” Musk fired back, also telling the Massachusetts senator, “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.”

“Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen.”

Musk continued to shoot back at the Democrat senator, tweeting that beyond being named person of the year he’ll also take the top prize for highest American taxpayer.

“And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year,” continued Musk. “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.”

Musk has feuded with other progressive politicians in the past, including both Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) last month.

Wyden criticized Musk on Twitter after the billionaire tweeted out a poll in early November asking if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, drawing a crude response from Musk.

He also taunted Sanders in mid-November after the senator repeated his calls for the wealthy to pay more in taxes, responding in a tweet: “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.”

According to regulatory filings, Musk has now sold a total of $12.7 billion in stock over the past five weeks, which is widely expected to be used to pay taxes on unrealized capital gains, which will go up next year, and other taxes.

Uncle Sam is certainly waiting. Musk currently owes about $5 billion in federal income taxes on new Tesla shares he has purchased since Nov. 8, as well as some state taxes, according to reports.

Shares of Tesla at last check were down 1.36% at $945.50 in premarket trading.