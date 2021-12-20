Billionaire Elon Musk, the world’s richest person on paper, tweets that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year.

“For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year,” the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO disclosed in a tweet on Sunday without offering additional details.

Musk, who's net worth was $243 billion as of Sunday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, made the remarks after publicly declaring he will pay the most in taxes of any American in history.

Those comments came in response to remarks from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who sparred with the Democratic Senator after she tweeted earlier this month that Musk and other billionaire CEOs aren't paying their fair share of taxes.

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Warren tweeted, referring to Musk, who was recently named Time magazine’s person of the year.

“Stop projecting!” Musk fired back, also telling the Massachusetts senator, “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.”

Musk continued to shoot back at the Democrat senator, tweeting that beyond being named person of the year he’ll also take the top prize for highest American taxpayer.

The majority of Musk's wealth is tied up in Tesla and his rocket company, SpaceX.

Mr. Musk is compensated in stock awards and doesn’t accept a cash salary from Tesla. He launched a Twitter poll last month asking people whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla holdings, which voters backed.

Musk faces an August 2022 deadline to convert roughly 22.9 million vested stock options into shares or let them expire worthless, according to a regulatory filing. He would need about $143 million to exercise those options, and could owe more than $9 billion in federal income and Medicare taxes upon exercising them.

Shares of Tesla at last check were down 2.79% at $915.89. Despite having dropped more than 25% since touching an all-time high of $1,222.09 on Nov. 5 the stock is still up 27.79% year to date.