Elon Musk's Newest Idea Could Save Millions of Lives

Elon Musk on Twitter discussed an idea that could truly save lives in a natural disaster.

Elon Musk has had an intense month.

During several weeks of back and forth on Musk expressing interest in Twitter, tweeting mysterious bits of prose and biblical art (or vaguetweeting, as it's sometimes called), deciding to be a silent partner, tossing that idea out the window, and finally just saying to hell with it and buying Twitter outright, it's been hard to keep up with all the twists and turns.

Many have reacted intensely to what Musk's Twitter could look like, from the joy of crypto enthusiasts to the rage of those fleeing the platform.

It's easy to turn Musk into an antihero or imagine the worst of what his free-speech idea for the social-media platform could look like. But like everyone, Musk has both good ideas and bad, positive and negative qualities.

His Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report fleet is obviously is much kinder to the Earth than gas-powered vehicles are, and people are adopting it fast -- so much so that the vehicles are nearly impossible to buy these days.

And his Hyperloop concept, housed under Boring Co., could be life-changing for not just commuters but those who are rushing to reach faraway family members as well -- especially in the case of unexpected health issues.

And in addition to all that, it could also save millions of lives, as shown in a Twitter conversation Musk had with a New Orleans resident hit by the city's devastating yearly hurricanes.

What's Elon Musk's Latest Idea?

Musk jumped into the conversation after Twitter account World of Statistics posted a tweet of the world's top 10 cities with the worst traffic.

In the comments, Musk typed "tunnels anyone?"

Clean Technica writer Joanna Crider replied, mentioning an idea for Musk's Hyperloop tunnels that could change the lives of many living in the path of as many as 10 deadly hurricanes per year.

While at first Crider's idea seems like a quick-transport request, those who saw the devastation in New Orleans and surrounding areas after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 know exactly what she's referring to.

Musk was receptive and shared further details about his vision for the Hyperloop, as well as his plans.

When Crider clarified her reasons for wanting the loop, Musk had some thoughts on that, too.

Louisiana evacuations, which are simply a fact of life for those who live in the southern portion of the state, are known for causing gridlock that can leave terrified people in their cars for 10 hours or more.

The issue also affects other states along the Gulf Coast, such as Texas, which sat in similar gridlock for the Hurricane Rita evacuation in 2005. That massive storm hit just 26 days after Hurricane Katrina had decimated Louisiana.

While Musk did not clarify where he plans to build the Hyperloop that he mentions in the Twitter conversation, it's clear that the project could save many lives -- and soothe many aching hearts -- in cities like New Orleans that are regularly affected by destructive weather.