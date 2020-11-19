Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says He's Recovered From Coronavirus Symptoms

Musk stated last week that his rapid tests were inconclusive, but he had an additional test this week.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk says that he has "fully" recovered from his bout with a mild fever or cold about a week after he took to Twitter to say he tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week, Musk caused a stir on Twitter after he called into question the accuracy of the coronavirus tests he took.

"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," Musk tweeted last week. BD is the maker of the testing equipment.

Musk went on to say that he was "getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid."

Then this week, Musk took a more reliable PCR test that he said showed "unequivocal" evidence that he had Covid.

He described his symptoms as being the same as a "minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold."

In March, Musk announced that Tesla would be leaving California over "absurd and medically irrational behavior in violation of constitutional civil liberties," as the state looked to stop production in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Musk was still threatening to leave California as recently as August.

On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley raised Tesla to overweight for the first time in more than three years, predicting that the electric carmaker is on the verge of a “profound model shift” from selling cars to generating high-margin software and services revenue.

“To only value Tesla on car sales alone ignores the multiple businesses embedded within the company,” Jonas said in a research note to clients as he upgraded the shares from equal-weight and raised his price target by 50% to $540 from $360, suggesting 22% additional upside for the stock.

Tesla shares were up 3% to 501.26 on Thursday early afternoon.