Do Women Invest More Carefully Than Men?
Whatever else you may think of him, you can’t deny that Elon Musk is really good at multitasking.

The CEO of Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, founder of SpaceX, CEO of the Boring company, founder of Neuralink and putative owner of Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report, has reportedly added to his brood yet again.

This time the blessed event involves twins, born to Musk and an executive at Neuralink last November, according to an Insider report.

“Court documents obtained by Insider show that the tech mogul Elon Musk quietly had twins last November with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis,” according to the report.

Zilis has apparently been touted as a potential head for Twitter, if Musk's $44 billion acquisition is completed later this year, according to Insider.

Curiously, the births came just weeks before Musk and singer Grimes welcomed their second child, a daughter, in December. Musk and Grimes previously had a son together. In a Vanity Fair interview earlier this year, Grimes described her relationship with Musk as “fluid.”

Musk has a set of twins and a set of triplets from an earlier marriage. 

Musk, who has decried declining population growth as a problem in the U.S. and elsewhere joked earlier this spring on Twitter that he’s been doing his part.

He has dedicated his SpaceX operations to reach and populate Mars in a bid to make humanity multiplanetary.

There are prosaic concerns arising from Musk’s latest fatherhood, as Tech Crunch pointed out, since the relationship raises questions about violations of corporate fraternization policies. Such concerns are almost entirely academic in Musk’s case, however, given both his overwhelming wealth and utter disregard for regulations of almost any kind.

Earlier this spring, a controversy over a $250,000 payment made by SpaceX to a flight attendant who Musk allegedly propositioned quickly disappeared from the front pages after Musk described it as "politically motivated."

