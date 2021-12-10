Elon Musk Dumps Another Near-$1 Billion of Tesla Stock

Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to offload Tesla stock, with the world’s richest man dumping another near-$1 billion worth of his electric car company’s shares.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk continues to offload Tesla stock, with the world’s richest man dumping another near-$1 billion worth of his electric car company’s shares.

The tech billionaire sold 934,091 Tesla shares, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission published late Thursday. The shares are worth $963.2 million. Musk also exercised stock options to purchase 2.17 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

The now Austin-based EV maker’s CEO has parted with nearly $11 billion of its stock since asking his Twitter acolytes on Nov. 6 whether he should jettison 10% of his Tesla stake. Musk started the selling spree Nov. 8.

At the same time, a recent analysis by CNN of Musk’s stock-sale filings shows Musk is not divesting his swath of holdings in his company, despite his promise to follow the Twitter poll results.

The reason: At the same time he is selling shares -- nearly 11 million in total to date -- he is also exercising options to buy more. And he's doing so at an exercise price of $6.24 a share, less than 1% of Tesla's current share price of $1,046.

Since Musk's Twitter poll on Nov, 6, he has exercised options to buy 10.7 million shares of Tesla, something he had already planned to go forward with irrespective of how the Twitter panned out, since the options were due to expire by August 2022.

Other current and former Tesla board members including Robyn Denholm, Kimbal Musk, Ira Ehrenpreis and Antonio Gracias also have offloaded hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Tesla shares since Oct. 28, as the company’s stock has soared.

Tesla stock was down 0.98% at $993.99 in premarket trading on Friday, after falling 6% in Thursday's trading session. The Friday drop also came on the back of a tweet where Musk said he’s thinking of quitting his job to become an influencer.