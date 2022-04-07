Elon Musk Could Bring Cybertruck Back to Tesla's Gigafest

What's a party without a surprise guest?

As Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk prepares his Cyber Rodeo celebrating the opening of his Austin, Texas Gigafactory, there has been speculation that there may be an additional attendee at the event.

'The Cybertruck is Officially Here'

A rock star? Big time Hollywood performer? Not hardly.

No, we're talking about the Cybertruck, which Musk introduced in 2019 to a mixed reaction. Production has been delayed, but that hasn't dampened enthusiasm for the vehicle, if social media is any indication.

"The Cybertruck is officially here for tomorrow’s Giga Fest!" Teslaconomics tweeted along with a videoclip of the futuristic looking vehicle.

Electrek.co posted a photo of several covered vehicles with the caption: "The first time two Cybertruck prototypes are seen together, Tesla was spotted testing a Lucid Air with 500+ miles of range, and more."

'Sightings Are Abounding in Giga Texas!'

"Tesla Cybertruck sightings are abounding in Giga Texas!" Teslarati tweeted.

And TeslaNews posted a photo of the vehicle with the caption "Tesla Cybertruck arrives at Giga Texas in time for Cyber Rodeo grand opening."

"Well...it's about time," one poster commented.

"Super excited," another person said and posted a clip of rapper Snoop Dogg dancing.

For all the excitement and anticipation, The Cybertruck has a rather curious history.

The vehicle has its own website, which promises "better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car," and Tesla has been taking taking deposits, but production has been steadily delayed.

'It's Awesome'

Back in January, Musk tweeted "Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas. It’s awesome!"

There are still questions about the Cybertruck's production. During the company's fourth-quarter earnings call, Musk said "the fundamental focus of Tesla this year is scaling output."

"So both last year and this year, if we were to introduce new vehicles, our total vehicle output would decrease," Musk said. "This is a very important point that I think people do not -- a lot of people do not understand."

Musk explained that "there's a lot of new technology in the Cybertruck that will take some time to work through."

"I worry more about, like, how do we make the Cybertruck affordable despite having awesome technology?" he said. "That's the thing that will really set the rate.'

The billionaire confirmed that production and first deliveries of the futuristic pickup are not expected until 2023.

"As the Cybertruck, Semi, Roadster, Optimus (robot), we'll be ready to bring those to production. Hopefully, next year. That is most likely", Musk said.

Of course, not everybody was thrilled about the vehicle's possible Austin appearance.

"And that very ugly pice of crap needs a much better design," one person tweeted.