Skip to main content
Did Cathie Wood Correctly Call a Bitcoin Bottom?
Did Cathie Wood Correctly Call a Bitcoin Bottom?

Elon Musk Bails on Twitter: Five Things to Look For Next

The response to the move by Musk late Friday to get out of $44 billion deal for the social media platform was fast and furious.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Elon Musk said in a regulatory filing late Friday that he is terminating his planned $44 billion acquisition of Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report, prompting fast and furious responses. 

Musk claimed in an SEC filing that the company hadn't provided accurate information on the number of fake and spam accounts on the service. 

It's a complaint Musk has made almost from the moment he signed the deal, as the stock sagged well below the agreed on price and as Musk ran into challenges lining up financing to make the deal happen.

Many have been quick to point out that Musk can't unilaterally walk away from a signed deal. At the very least, there is a $1 billion breakup fee in play. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

For its part, the company vowed to go through with the deal and threatened legal action if Musk keeps trying to get out of it. 

That has prompted speculation that Musk's move is just part of an aggressive negotiating strategy to cut the ultimate price he has to pay. 

And while there may be some debate as to how many of Twitter's accounts are fake, spam or bots, there was no shortage of reaction among real-life users in the wake of Musk's action. 

Here is a look at five things to look forward to following Musk's latest move in the drama, which began last spring when he acquired a nearly 10% stake in the company. 

1. Lawsuits to Follow

2. Awkward Moments on Tap

3. Tax Arguments

4. Child Support Jokes

5. A Volatile Stock Price

In the end, the entire corporate drama is far from over, if for no other reason than that Musk seems to have a nearly compulsive desire to be in the limelight and force everybody to "stay tuned."

Apple AirPods second generation
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNSNEAAPL

The Best Amazon Prime Day Earbuds and Headphones Deals

By Jacob Krol
Crypto Down Lead JS
CRYPTOCURRENCY
COIN

Crypto: Liquidity Crisis Spreads to Major Exchanges

By Luc Olinga
anker 65-watt power plug lifestyle
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

The 10 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Anker Deals

By Jacob Krol
DirecTV Customers Can Sack Their Sunday Ticket Service After NFL Player Protests
INVESTING
NFLXAMZNDIS

Apple, Amazon, Disney Are In Battle Royale For NFL Sunday Ticket

By Tony Owusu
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^SPXTSLA

Stock Market Today - 7/8: Stocks End Mixed After Job Report Shock; Abe Assassination Rattles Asia Markets

By Martin Baccardax
Mark Cuban Voyager Lead JS
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Mark Cuban Caught in Bankruptcy of Crypto Lender Voyager

By Luc Olinga
Love & Thunder Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

What Is Twitter Saying About Disney's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?

By Michael Tedder
A Coca-Cola billboard in San Francisco, California. Photo: AFP
INVESTING
COCOBYNDPEP

Coke and Pepsi Could be Healthy Choices (for Your Portfolio)

By Dan Weil