INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Elliott Is Said to Buy More Than $200 Million of Twitter Stock

Twitter shares had dropped after its first-quarter earnings. A media report says hedge fund Elliott bought big into the messaging platform.
Author:
Publish date:

Elliott Investment Management has recently bought more than $200 million of Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report stock, trying to take advantage of its decline, a media report says.

Shares of the San Francisco social-media messaging platform dropped 15% on Friday alone after its first-quarter earnings report disappointed investors.

Elliott, headed by the hedge-fund titan Paul Singer, continues to buy, knowledgeable sources told Bloomberg. How big a stake Elliott holds in the company is unclear.

Cathie Wood’s ARK investment funds also bought Twitter on Friday -- 1.3 million shares, ARK said.

In the earnings report, Twitter posted better-than-expected first-quarter profit and revenue but fell short on user-growth expectations.

Net income was $68 million, or 16 cents a share, vs. a loss of $8.4 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of 14 cents a share for the quarter.

Revenue totaled $1.04 billion, up 28% from $808 million in the year-ago period and above analysts’ forecasts of $1 billion.

Twitter’s total number of monetizable daily users grew by 7 million from the fourth quarter to 199 million but fell shy of analysts’ expectations of 200 million.

That shortfall made analysts wary, as did Twitter’s more-moderate sales and earnings growth relative to that of competitors like Facebook  (FB) - Get Report and Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report.

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion said his team came away “less enthused” by the results, noting that “a more decisive beat on user growth would have instilled confidence.” 

His team affirmed its neutral rating on the stock but cut the one-year price target to $66 from $71.

At last check Twitter shares were 2.2% lower at $54.01. 

Tags
terms:
TechnologyInvestingMediaStocks
Ethereum Lead
INVESTING

Here’s How High Ethereum Could Go as It Hits All-Time Highs

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS

Dow Posts Solid Gain on First Trading of May and Nasdaq Eases

Oppo Launches First Overseas 5G Lab In India, A Country Still Waiting For Mass Roll-out Of The Next Generation Mobile Network
INVESTING

Gilat Rises on Managed-Services Pact With Government

Vaccines' Impact On Pandemic Could Come As Early As April, Says Boss Of Shanghai Fosun's German Partner BioNTech
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Ocugen, Domino's, BioNTech

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

BioNTech Jumps on EU Drug Regulator's Review of Covid Vaccine for Kids

First Solar Flames Out
INVESTING

First Solar Lifted to Buy at Bank of America on Fundamentals

Clorox Lead
INVESTING

Clorox Falls Following Wells Fargo Double Downgrade

Ocugen Lead
INVESTING

Ocugen Soars as Vaccine Shows Potential With COVID-19 Variants