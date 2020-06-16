Eli Lilly Shares Surge After Successful 'Verzenio' Breast Cancer Drug Trial

Eli Lilly said Tuesday that a late-stage trial of its Verzenio beast cancer treatment "met the primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival."

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) - Get Report shares jumped higher in pre-market trading Tuesday after the drugmaker said one of its key breast cancer treatments met the main goal of a late-stage study.

Eli Lilly said a study of more than 5,600 patients treated with Verzenio, in combination with standard therapies, met the primary endpoint of what is known as invasive disease-free survival. The drug, Eli Lilly said, significantly decreased the risk of breast cancer recurrence, or even death, when compared to standard adjuvant endocrine therapy.

Eli Lilly said data from the study, called monarchE, would be shared with global health authorities later this year.

"When a person is diagnosed with high risk early stage breast cancer, they strive to do everything in their power to prevent a recurrence. And as clinicians, we have the same goal," said Maura Dickler, Eli Lilly's vice president of oncology. "monarchE was intentionally designed for people whose breast cancer is at a high risk of returning."

"We are incredibly excited by the results of monarchE and that we can potentially offer a new treatment option for patients with high risk HR+, HER2- early breast cancer," Dickler added. "This would not have been possible without the tremendous commitment from the people who participated in this trial."

Eli Lilly shares were marked 8.1% higher in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $153.00 each, a move that would double the stock's year-to-date gain to just under 17%.

Lilly shares have been supported of late by progress in its search for a coronavirus vaccine, which forms part of the world's first study of a potential antibody to the global disease, as well as a bullish outlook for 2020 sales.

Lilly nudged its 2020 profit guidance modestly higher in late April after sales of its Trulicity diabetes treatment hit $1.3 billion over the first three months of the year helping earnings beat Street forecasts.

Lilly said it sees non-GAAP earnings in the range of $6.70 to $6.90 per share, a 10 cent improvement to the higher end of its prior forecast, while full year revenues were confirmed in the region of $23.6 billion to $24.2 billion.