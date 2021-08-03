TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 8/2/21
TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 8/2/21
Publish date:

Eli Lilly Stock Slides on Earnings Miss, Outlook Change; Trulicity Sales Impress

Eli Lilly trims its reported profit forecast for the full-year 2021 year after weaker-than-expected June quarter earnings.
Author:

Eli Lilly & Co.  (LLY) - Get Report posted weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, and trimmed its full-year profit guidance, but noted a solid gain in sales of its blockbuster diabetes treatment. 

Eli Lilly said adjusted profits for the three months ending in June were pegged at $1.87 per share, just shy of the Street consensus forecast of $1.89 per share. Group revenues, Eli Lilly said, rose 22.5% from last year to $6.74 billion, modestly ahead of analysts' forecasts of a $6.62 billion tally.

Looking into the second half of the year, Eli Lilly said it sees reported earnings in the region of $6.73 to $6.93, down from a prior range of $7.03 to $7.23 per share, with revenues in the region of $26.8 billion to $27.4 billion. The drugmaker's non-GAAP forecast remains unchanged at $7.80 to $8.00 per share.

"We delivered strong performance this quarter, with volume-driven growth across our core business and most major geographies. We accelerated use of our newest medicines around the world with solid sequential growth versus first-quarter 2021," said CEO David Ricks. "We had another robust period of pipeline milestones, as we announced plans to submit tirzepatide in type 2 diabetes and donanemab in Alzheimer's disease to regulatory authorities later this year, as well as positive results for Jardiance in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction."

TheStreet Recommends

"We continue to increase investment in our future and look forward to several additional pipeline events in the second half of the year, along with the continued strengthening of our business," he added.  

Eli Lilly shares were marked 1.05% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $244.00 each.

Worldwide sales of its COVID antibody treatment hit $148.9 million Eli Lilly said, down sharply from $810.1 million over the first three months of the year. Trulicity, the group's blockbuster diabetes treatment, notched $1.536 billion in global sales, a 25% increase from last year.

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Higher on Earnings Power, Bond Yields Tumble on Growth Concerns

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Lead
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Translate Bio Stock Jumps as Sanofi to Buy U.S. Partner for $3.2 Billion

Decorations at Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Handout
MARKETS

Alibaba, Amazon, Square, Activision and BP: 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

Beijing Calls Out Amazon, ByteDance, NetEase For Violating Users' Rights In Latest Crackdown
INVESTING

Amazon Stock: Online Retailer May Face Second Union Vote in Alabama

Money Trap Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Square, Robinhood, PayPal

Bill Gates Melinda Gates Lead
STOCKS

Bill and Melinda French Gates Divorce Finalized: Reports

1. Micron Technology
INVESTING

Micron Stock: Chipmaker Declares 10-Cent-a-Share Quarterly Dividend

Inheritance Taxes
Sponsored Story

Who Should Opt Out of the Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments?