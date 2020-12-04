TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Eli Lilly Rises on New Trial to Treat Covid in High-Risk Patients

Eli Lilly shares were higher after the drugmaker and UnitedHealth partnered on a trial of bamlanivimab to treat coronavirus in high-risk patients.
Author:
Publish date:

Eli Lilly  (LLY) - Get Report shares were higher Friday after the drugmaker partnered with healthcare giant UnitedHealth's  (UNH) - Get Report Optum Labs to conduct a trial of bamlanivimab to treat coronavirus in high-risk patients.

Shares of the Indianapolis company at last check rose 2.6% to $147.85. Shares of UnitedHealth, Minnetonka, Minn., rose 0.8% to $350.09.

Bamlanivimab recently received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to treat coronavirus infections that are mild to moderate but -- due to underlying conditions in specific patients -- could progress to severe and require the patients to be hospitalized.

"The study will identify and treat a large, diverse population of high-risk individuals for covid-19 with bamlanivimab under real-world conditions with a goal of reducing the severity of illness and hospitalizations," both companies said in a statement.

"It will draw upon both UnitedHealthcare health benefits business as well as its Optum health services business to detect and treat high-risk symptomatic patients who test positive for covid-19."

"While bamlanivimab is authorized for emergency use based on the efficacy and safety data accumulated to date, larger pragmatic studies in diverse populations can help us further understand the efficacy and safety of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in real world settings," said Daniel Skovronsky, a physician who is senior vice president and chief scientific officer at parent Lilly and president of Lilly Research Labs.

Lilly and UnitedHealth will monitor this antibody therapy using a care delivery model that will allow rapid diagnosis and in-home treatment of patients at a high risk of complication.

Delivering bamlanivimab to patients through home infusions enables them to stay quarantined and at home, minimizing the potential spread of covid-19.

UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage members who meet the FDA-authorized criteria for treatment will be invited to volunteer for the study.

The study will enroll up to 500,000 people, with at least 5,000 people expected to receive bamlanivimab therapy.

"Treatments like bamlanivimab offer a crucial early intervention against covid-19 until vaccines are widely available," said Ken Ehlert, chief scientific officer at UnitedHealth and chief executive of OptumLabs. 

People enrolled in the study will be asked to download UnitedHealth's Optum app. They need to do a self-administered coronavirus test, and if their results are positive they will receive a home infusion of bamlanivimab from an Optum Infusion Pharmacy.

Last month, Lilly received emergency clearance from the FDA for bamlanivimab.

Lilly had said it will begin shipping bamlanivimab immediately to AmerisourceBergen,  (ABC) - Get Report, which will distribute it as directed by the U.S. government's allocation program.

Separately, J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott affirmed an overweight rating and $200 price target on Lilly, the Fly reported. He raised his earnings estimates for the drugmaker.

The analyst's move comes before the company's guidance on Dec. 15 and initial Phase 3 data on tirzepatide, a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a liver disease, the Fly reported. The analyst expects a strong 2021 for Lilly, the Fly reported.

Petco’s IPO May Be an Investor’s Best Friend, Here Is Why
INVESTING

Petco Files for IPO Amid Positive Pet-Care Trends

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Dow Sets Record as Slowing Jobs Recovery Boosts Stimulus Chances

trade in carvana Ken Wolter : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Carvana Up on Initial Buy Rating Tied to Growth Opportunity

boeing (2)
INVESTING

Boeing Mulls Equity Sale, Plans New Cut to Dreamliner Output

Boeing Inks $3.6 Billion 737 MAX 8 Order with Air Astana at Dubai Air Show
STOCKS

Boeing Seals Big Order for 737 MAX Jet From Ryanair

Google
INVESTING

Google AI Researcher Says She Was Fired for Critical Views

PagerDuty Falls on Lower-Than-Expected Second-Quarter Revenue
INVESTING

PagerDuty Surges on Third-Quarter Earnings Beat, Analyst Praise

'Knowledge Engine' Yext Spikes in First Day Trading
INVESTING

Yext Down After Morgan Stanley Questions Growth Rate