Lilly Plans Trial of Arthritis Drug Against Covid-19

Eli Lilly will conduct a clinical trial of an arthritis drug, baricitinib, in the fight against Covid-19.

Lilly said it planned to enroll 400 patients in a clinical trial of the arthritis drug, which is marketed under the brand name Olumiant, to see if it can reduce the severity of illness in patients with Covid-19 and lower the number of deaths.

The Indianapolis health-care icon said it expected data back in the next few months, with potential U.S. clearance in August to use the drug to treat coronavirus patients, a company executive told Reuters.

In particular, Lilly is looking at whether baricitinib can help suppress the immune system overreaction that Covid-19 triggers in patients, known as the "cytokine storm."

Lilly's study is expected to augment a similar effort under way to examine the use of baricitinib in conjunction with Gilead Sciences' remdesivir.

Gilead's antiviral drug recently won emergency authorization use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after a study found it reduced covid-19 patients' stays in the hospital by four days, or nearly a third.

'Lilly is committed to fighting this global pandemic, and this includes whether testing existing medicines include baricitinib could help treat the complications of Covid-19 in patients," said Patrik Jonsson, Eli Lilly senior vice president and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines, in a statement.

