Eli Lilly, Office Depot, Crocs: 5 Gainers for Monday

Stocks were falling Monday as Democrats in Congress filed an impeachment charge against President Donald Trump, while the number of coronavirus cases continued to climb.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Eli Lilly | Percentage Increase 11%

Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report surged after the drugmaker said its developing Alzheimer's treatment slowed the impact of the degenerative brain disorder in mid-stage clinical trials.

2. Office Depot | Percentage Increase 19%

Shares of Office Depot's parent (ODP) - Get Report soared after rival Staples offered to buy the office-supplies retailer for $40 cash a share, or $2.1 billion. Staples said that in March it would make an all-cash tender offer for all ODP common shares outstanding "in the event we cannot reach a negotiated agreement with ODP."

3. Crocs | Percentage Increase 11%

Crocs (CROX) - Get Report shares jumped after the footwear company raised guidance for the fourth quarter, which ended in December, and expects revenue growth to as much as double in 2021. Crocs said revenue increased roughly 55% to a range of $407 million and $410 million, up from the previous guidance range of 20% to 30%.

4. W.R. Grace & Co. | Percentage Increase 7%

Shares of W.R. Grace (GRA) - Get Report rose after 40 North raised its bid to take over the chemical company to $4.3 billion, boosting the offer to $65 a share in cash from $60. The offer is a 62% premium over Grace’s closing share price on Oct. 13, the day before 40 North disclosed the resignation of its representative from the Grace board.

5. Tata Motors | Percentage Increase 14%

Tata Motors (TTM) - Get Report climbed following rumors that the Indian automaker was planning to sign a memorandum of understanding under which Tesla would manufacture and sell its vehicles in India using Tata facilities, the Economic Times reported.